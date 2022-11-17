Real Estate Rumors: Brooklyn Brewery, Cobalt, Bradmore

By Andrew McIntyre (November 17, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Brooklyn Brewery plans to open a new space in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The company is leasing 41,000 square feet at 1 Wythe Ave., which is being built by developer Shlomo Karpen, and plans to move to the new digs in the summer of 2024, according to the report....

