Chrisleys Want Court Closed For Kids' Sentencing Testimony

By Kelcey Caulder (November 17, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have asked a Georgia federal judge to close the courtroom while their youngest son and a grandchild testify as character witnesses in their sentencing for bank fraud and tax evasion convictions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS