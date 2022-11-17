Hasbro Pushes To Stop Fantasy Game Rival In IP Fight

By Greg Lamm (November 17, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- Hasbro Inc. unit Wizards of the Coast asked a Washington federal judge on Thursday to block a tabletop fantasy game from the market, alleging it infringes Wizards' trademark and includes "blatantly racist and transphobic" content that damages Wizards' reputation....

