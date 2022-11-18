Angolan Co. Asks Justices To Keep $1.1B Contract Suit In US

By Donald Morrison (November 18, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- An Angolan energy company challenging the loss of $1.1 billion in government contracts pushed the U.S. Supreme Court to have its case litigated stateside, saying U.S. courts have jurisdiction over General Electric, which is accused of forging documents to taint the company's reputation....

