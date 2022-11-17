Holmes Likely To Get Prison With Pause For Appeal, Attys Say

By Dorothy Atkins (November 17, 2022, 10:59 PM EST) -- On the eve of ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' fraud sentencing, white collar experts interviewed by Law360 expressed doubts that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will grant her request for home confinement, but said they expect less than the 15 years prosecutors seek and anticipate her surrender will be delayed pending appeal....

