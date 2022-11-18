Elizabeth Holmes Gets Over 11 Years For Theranos Fraud

By Dorothy Atkins (November 18, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday to 11 years and 3 months in prison on four counts of defrauding investors with bogus blood-testing technology in a high-profile hearing that drew crowds and victims of the fraud to the Silicon Valley courthouse....

