Sports Neurologist Says USC Player's Decline Not From CTE

By Gina Kim (November 17, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- A California jury considering whether the NCAA is responsible for the death of a college linebacker posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy heard a sports neurologist testify Thursday the player's mental health issues weren't from CTE or football but from his own medical noncompliance, yearslong substance abuse, ADHD and other conditions....

