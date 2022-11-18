Real Estate Rumors: Haystack, Morgan Brown, Elijah Equities

By Andrew McIntyre (November 18, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Haystack Oncology has inked a deal to lease 20,000 square feet in South Baltimore, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for space at a 135,000-square-foot life sciences building at 101 W. Dickman St., and the landlord is real estate firm South Duvall, according to the report....

