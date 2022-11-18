Judge Scolds Union Pacific, BIPA Plaintiff For 'Phoning It In'

By Celeste Bott (November 18, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge denied a discovery motion Friday by plaintiffs alleging that Union Pacific violated Illinois' biometric privacy law, saying it was clear the parties have not been working together in good faith and directing them to keep meeting to resolve their differences. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS