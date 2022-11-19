Sports Neurologist Says No Consensus Head Hits Cause CTE

By Gina Kim (November 19, 2022, 12:06 AM EST) -- A sports neurologist testifying for the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the wrongful death trial of a former college linebacker posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy told a California jury on the final day of testimony Friday that there's no scientific consensus repetitive head trauma causes CTE, saying the connection is an unproven hypothesis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS