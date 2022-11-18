Vail Tells 10th Circ. COVID Closure Isn't Cause For Refund

By Daniel Ducassi (November 18, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Vail Corp. told a Tenth Circuit panel on Friday that it shuttered its ski resorts in March 2020 in order to protect the public during the early days of the pandemic and shouldn't have to pay refunds to seasonal ski pass holders....

