NRC Says DC Circ. Shouldn't Redo Sioux Mine Row

By Peter McGuire (November 21, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- U.S. nuclear regulators say the Oglala Sioux tribe's long-running fight against a uranium mining permit doesn't deserve a hearing by the full D.C. Circuit because it mischaracterized earlier court rulings that favor how the agency handled a cultural resources review for the mine....

