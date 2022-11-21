AMC Calls Meta Data Sharing Suit 'Demonstrably False'

By Celeste Bott (November 21, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- AMC Networks has asked an Illinois federal judge to release it from a suit alleging it violated customers' privacy by gathering and sharing personal information with Facebook, alleging the lead plaintiff's claims are "demonstrably false" based on her subscriber history and that she has no standing to sue....

