High Court Turns Away Challenge To Seattle Benefits Mandate

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 21, 2022, 10:44 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an employer group's challenge to a Seattle city ordinance that requires businesses to give hotel workers health benefits or money to pay for them, leaving intact lower court rulings that the mandate wasn't preempted by federal benefits law....

