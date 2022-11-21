Enviros, UAW Oppose Longer Stay In USPS Vehicle Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 21, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- Environmentalists and a labor union on Friday told a New York federal court there's no need to extend a stay of their lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Postal Service overlooked climate change impacts when it decided to replace its aging delivery fleet with fossil fuel-powered vehicles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS