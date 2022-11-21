NCAA Faces $53M Damages Bid As Wrongful Death Trial Ends

By Gina Kim (November 21, 2022, 10:38 PM EST) -- Counsel for the widow of a USC linebacker posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy told a California jury during closing arguments in her wrongful death suit against the NCAA on Monday that CTE from football-related injuries indirectly killed her husband and laid out the case for $53 million in damages. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS