5th Circ. Vacates Cert. Of Boeing 737 Max 8 RICO Classes

By Dave Simpson (November 21, 2022, 10:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit vacated the certification of classes of those who bought airline tickets for flights on Boeing's troubled 737 Max 8 aircraft, ruling Monday the fliers have not plausibly alleged they suffered a concrete injury from Boeing's and Southwest Airlines' alleged concealment of a safety defect in the planes....

