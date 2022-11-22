NFL Beats Ex-Player's Disability Suit Over Face Shield Use

By Patrick Hoff (November 22, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The NFL dodged a former player's suit claiming it illegally barred him from wearing a protective visor and caused him to get injured during a preseason game, after a New Jersey federal judge said federal labor law preempts the case because it would require interpreting the league's collective bargaining agreement....

