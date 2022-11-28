BREAKING: Iconix Founder Guilty In Wall Street Fraud Retrial

By Pete Brush (November 28, 2022, 10:43 AM EST) -- A Manhattan jury on Monday convicted Iconix Brand Group founder Neil Cole on charges of fraudulently booking $11 million of revenue to hit Wall Street earnings targets in 2014, giving federal prosecutors a win a year after an initial jury refused to convict....

