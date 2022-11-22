Twitter Fights Ex-Workers' Class Claims, Seeks Arbitration

By Beverly Banks (November 22, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Twitter told a California federal judge to send claims to an arbitrator from current and former Twitter workers' proposed class action alleging the social media behemoth violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, arguing the workers signed arbitration agreements....

