4 Firms Vie To Lead Suit Against Barclays Over $17.6B Error

By Adrian Cruz (November 23, 2022, 9:11 PM GMT) -- Four firms have submitted competing bids to serve as lead counsel in a proposed shareholder class action in New York federal court over a financial reporting error that led to Barclays selling more than $17.6 billion in securities over its maximum registered amount....

