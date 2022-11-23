Colo. Mine Contractor Beats Pollution Claim Over 2015 Spill

By Caleb Symons (November 23, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- One of the federal contractors working on a Colorado gold mine before its catastrophic rupture in 2015 cannot be held financially liable over that incident, a federal judge has ruled, finding no evidence that the company had control of highly toxic water that later spilled into nearby rivers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS