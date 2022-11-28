Insurer Needn't Cover Fatal Auto Crash, 1st Circ. Rules

By Jennifer Mandato (November 28, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- The First Circuit affirmed a lower court's ruling that the insurer of a car dealer that owned a car involved in a fatal crash is not responsible for covering the accident in which an auction employee driving the car killed five people....

