Epstein Accusers Bring New Suits Against Banks, Leon Black

By Katryna Perera (November 28, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black have been hit with separate lawsuits related to the late Jeffrey Epstein's decadeslong sex trafficking scheme, with the financial institutions being accused of aiding and profiting from Epstein's illegal activities and Black being accused of rape....

