7th Circ. Eyes Revival In Northwestern ERISA Battle

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 29, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit appeared to lean Tuesday toward reviving a class action from Northwestern University workers alleging mismanagement of their tax-sheltered 403(b) retirement plan, given that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision suggested a district court erred in concluding amending the workers' complaint would be futile....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS