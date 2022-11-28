Credit Suisse Fights Investors' 'Hodgepodge' Forex Retrial Bid

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 28, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- Credit Suisse has pushed back on investors seeking a new trial over claims that it was part of a vast foreign exchange price-fixing conspiracy, telling a New York federal judge that the plaintiffs' demand is a "hodgepodge of complaints" that don't meet the standards for a retrial....

