Jay-Z's D'Usse Dispute With Bacardi In Delaware Put On Hold

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 16, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- The proper venue for Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's dispute with Bacardi Ltd. over access to information about their joint cognac venture, D'Usse LLC, is a question for an arbitrator to decide, a Delaware judge said Friday, putting the celebrity rapper's Chancery Court litigation on hold....

