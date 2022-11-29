Former Del. Justices Back The Gap In 9th Circ. Investor Case

By Jessica Corso (November 29, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- Two former chief justices of the Delaware Supreme Court are among those calling on the full bench of the Ninth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a shareholder derivative lawsuit brought against retailer The Gap, saying the suit properly belongs in Delaware by way of a forum selection clause....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS