Don't Blame Atty For Uncontested Arbitral Loss, Judge Says

By Caleb Drickey (November 29, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused to vacate a roughly $865,000 judgment in an unpaid wage dispute against a nursing home and a subcontractor, ruling that the companies could not blame their stressed attorney for their failure to contest a bid to confirm an arbitral award....

