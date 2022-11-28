High Court To Weigh Tradition And Change In Easement Suit

By Valentina Pasquali (November 28, 2022, 11:03 PM EST) -- When it hears a dispute this week over the exact nature of the Quiet Title Act's statute of limitations in a case involving a remote road in Montana, the U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to clarify its broader and seemingly evolving thinking on statutory time bars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS