Ex-L3Harris Workers Seek Class Status In 401(k) Fee Suit

By Patrick Hoff (November 29, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A group of former employees for defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. asked a Florida federal court to grant class status to their lawsuit claiming the company violated federal benefits law when it failed to negotiate lower administrative fees and cheaper investment options for its 401(k) plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS