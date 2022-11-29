Self-Driving Truck Co. Gave IP To Chinese Rival, Investor Says

By Brian Steele (November 29, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A shareholder in TuSimple Holdings Inc. has filed a derivative complaint against the self-driving truck company's current and former board members in Delaware's Court of Chancery, accusing them of handing over secrets to a Chinese rival and causing a 45% drop in stock price....

