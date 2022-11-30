Roche Escapes Ex-Service Member's Anti-Malarial Drug Suit

By Mike Curley (November 30, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action from a former U.S. military service member alleging F. Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and its affiliates failed to warn the U.S. government that their anti-malarial drug could have permanent psychiatric side effects, finding that his claims are blocked by the laws of New Jersey, where Roche was based when he was prescribed the drug....

