Afghan Couple Rip Atty, Marine's Bids To Ax Kidnapping Case

By Dorothy Atkins (November 29, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- An Afghan child's family fired back Monday against bids to toss their lawsuit alleging that a Marine Corps judge advocate and his family kidnapped the child with the help of a lawyer in an illegal adoption proceeding, arguing the defendants' "twisted" dismissal bids ignore "detailed factual allegations" and misconstrue jurisdictional principles....

