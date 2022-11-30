2nd Circ. Revives Female UConn Soccer Player's Title IX Claim

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (November 30, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday reversed a lower court's dismissal of a University of Connecticut student-athlete's Title IX claim that she faced stronger disciplinary action than male counterparts when her scholarship was revoked as punishment for raising her middle finger on live national television after winning a soccer tournament in 2014....

