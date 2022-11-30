Paramount Says Data Sharing Suit 'Wrongly Expands' VPPA

By Gina Kim (November 30, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- Paramount asked a Tennessee judge on Wednesday to toss a proposed class action accusing the entertainment giant of sharing the personal information of subscribers to its college sports website with Facebook, arguing that the suit fails to state a claim and "wrongly expands" the scope of the Video Privacy Protection Act. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS