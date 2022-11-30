El Salvador News Site Sues NSO Group For Journalist Hacks

By Ben Kochman (November 30, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- At least 15 journalists at a prominent Salvadoran news outlet had their iPhones hacked using spyware sold by Israeli security company NSO Group, jeopardizing their safety by exposing their locations and text messages, a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court says....

