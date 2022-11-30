Fired CPUC Exec Seeks $4.8M As Whistleblower Trial Wraps

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 30, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- A lawyer for Alice Stebbins said during closing arguments in her whistleblower trial Wednesday that the fired California Public Utilities Commission executive director should be awarded up to $4.8 million for calling out the regulators' "fiscal and operational dysfunction," while counsel for the agency called her whistleblowing claim "manufactured."...

