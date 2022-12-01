Justices Urged To Limit Tech Immunity In Terror Aid Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 1, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should limit the broad legal immunity afforded to tech companies under the Communications Decency Act, the family of a Paris terrorist attack victim has told the justices in calling for a way to hold YouTube accountable for recommending ISIS propaganda videos to susceptible users....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS