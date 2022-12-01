Payment Recovery Co. Wants Attys On Hip Implant MDL Team

By Mike Curley (December 1, 2022, 1:56 PM EST) -- A firm representing a company that recovers medical device payments is asking a New York federal judge to assign one of its attorneys to the team representing plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation alleging Exactech sold faulty knee and hip replacements, saying counsel for other plaintiffs have been "aggressively obstructionist" in trying to keep them out of the MDL....

