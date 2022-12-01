$31M Construction Fight Belongs In Guatemala, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (December 1, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- Guatemala on Wednesday urged a D.C. court to toss litigation to enforce $31 million in arbitral awards that arose from unpaid public works contracts, saying the litigation is a "brazen" effort by a construction and engineering firm to get around the country's public finance laws....

