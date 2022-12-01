Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Theranos Exec Balwani Wants Probation As Feds Seek 15 Yrs.

By Dorothy Atkins (December 1, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani urged a California federal judge Wednesday to sentence him to probation for his investor and patient fraud conviction, arguing that he lost millions and never sought the "fame or media attention" his co-conspirator Elizabeth Holmes received, while prosecutors argued that his crimes warrant 15 years behind bars....

