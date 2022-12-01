SkyWest Fights Class Cert. In Ex-Pilot's Break Suit

By Abby Wargo (December 1, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- SkyWest urged a California federal judge to deny class certification to a former pilot in his lawsuit accusing the airline of failing to provide pilots with full meal and rest breaks, saying that while there were over 2,000 potential members, none indicated they wanted in on the suit....

