US Court Can't Judge Me, Ex-NBA Player In Fraud Case Says

By David Steele (December 2, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- A former NBA player who had pled guilty in the health care plan fraud case has claimed sovereign citizenship that prevents U.S. federal courts from prosecuting him — a claim that was challenged by the district court judge, who threatened to revoke bail and jail him if he did not appear in court as scheduled....

