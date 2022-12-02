Ga. Judge Clips Co.'s Insurance Claims Over Employee Theft

By Kelcey Caulder (December 2, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Travelers Insurance Co. of America will have to face claims that it denied nearly $1 million in coverage to a Washington, D.C.-based real estate company in bad faith under Georgia law, a federal judge said Thursday, but the court dismissed related bad faith claims brought under D.C. law and the real estate company's claim for litigation expenses....

