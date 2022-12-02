Real Estate Rumors: Quarters, BankUnited, Ben Silverman

By Andrew McIntyre (December 2, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Co-living company Quarters is hoping to get $65 million with the sale of a townhouse and multifamily property in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The company is seeking to sell 186 N. 6th St., which has a mix of four- and five-bedroom units and a total of 160 bedrooms, according to the report....

