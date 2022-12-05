DOJ Says Polish Airline Not A Victim In Boeing 737 Max Case

By Linda Chiem (December 5, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- The federal government has told a Texas federal judge that LOT Polish Airlines cannot try to recover its purported millions in losses from the 737 Max global grounding by claiming to be a victim of Boeing's alleged conspiracy or upending Boeing's $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement....

