'Nirvana Baby' Tells 9th Circ. He Didn't Wait Too Long To Sue

By Jasmin Jackson (December 5, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit is taking on an appeal involving Nirvana's iconic 1991 "Nevermind" album art featuring a photo of a naked baby after the cover's subject challenged a lower court's decision that he waited too long to file a child pornography suit over the image....

