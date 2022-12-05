Mall Of America Lease Fight With Sears Turns To Remedies

By Vince Sullivan (December 5, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A long-running dispute between the Mall of America and the bankruptcy successor to former retail giant Sears turned to remedies Monday when the parties argued the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court, with the mall arguing rights to the lease should revert to it as the lessor....

