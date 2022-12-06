Int'l Trade Policy And Compliance Reflect Holistic Shift

By Evelyn Clark and Robert Shapiro (December 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising tensions in the relationship between the People's Republic of China and the U.S., and other geopolitical concerns are all reflected changes to U.S. trade priorities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS